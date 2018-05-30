J. Craig Kelly, DDS • C. J. Henley, DMD J. Craig Kelly, DDS • C. J. Henley, DMD

At Henley & Kelly our goal is to form life-long relationships with our patients, providing them the best in cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, and oral medicine. Dr. Henley, Dr. Kelly and their staff pride themselves on being patient-focused.

Both Dr. Henley and Dr. Kelly believe that the integration of technology in dentistry is important to excellent clinical outcomes, however that is no substitute for diagnostic expertise and clinical mastery. The focus should not be on how quickly the work is completed, but how long the work lasts.

Dr. Henley earned his Bachelor of Science in Integrative Biology and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Florida. During his time at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, Dr. Henley received awards for ethics and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Kelly earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Georgia and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Emory University. He has been in private practice in Jacksonville for more than 45 years.

Dr. Henley is dedicated to legislation that helps preserve the highest clinical standards in dentistry. He serves as the Secretary of the the Northeast District Dental Association and as an Alternate Delegate to the Florida Dental Association. While in private practice Dr. Henley continues his educational commitment by serving as faculty in the department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Florida College of Dentistry.

As a commitment to our patients and our community Dr. Henley serves as member of the Head and Neck Tumor Board at Baptist MD Anderson. The tumor board is a multi-specialty group that works together using the latest in both dentistry and medicine to ensure that cancer patients have the best possible outcomes.

