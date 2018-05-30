Harris L. Rittenberg, DMD

Dr. Harris L. Rittenberg and his staff have demonstrated a dedication to providing their patients excellent personal dental care. Upon arriving at Dr. Rittenberg’s office, the pleasant, relaxed atmosphere is obvious. This family practice has been serving children and adults for over 50 years in the same location. Dr. Rittenberg, who has been in practice for over 25 of those years, has a reputation for treating patients fairly, providing quality treatment, and standing behind it.

“I feel very fortunate to be in a profession doing the type of work I love to do and seeing the positive changes it makes in people’s lives,” says Dr. Rittenberg. “Our mission is to help all our patients achieve optimum dental health. This allows them the opportunity to be healthier, happier with their smiles, avoid dental emergencies and keep their teeth for the rest of their lives.”

Dr. Rittenberg’s commitment to continuing education means he can offer the most advanced dentistry and state-of-the-art techniques available today. Recently, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry acknowledged Dr. Rittenberg for his active participation in restoring the smiles of victims of domestic violence as part of their “Give Back a Smile” program.

Dr. Rittenberg’s team welcomes Dr. Brittany Jones. The addition of Dr. Jones allows for more time with patients while maintaining the highest level of quality, friendly, gentle dental care.

Special Recognition: America’s Top Dentists: General & Cosmetic Dentistry–Consumers’ Research Council of America

Affiliations: JDS, FDA, AACD, ADA

5417 Ortega Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210 • 904.384.4391

drrittenberg@drrittenberg.com