Where to eat this June

As summer starts, grills get dusted off and more meals take place outside. While cooking in the backyard is always fun, there's also the option to take advantage of seasonal offerings at local eateries. We've pulled together a few standouts who are stepping things up a notch this month:

Pre-game the Jumbo Shrimp verses the Pensacola Blue Wahoos June 1 with Intuition Ale Works at their second annual low country boil. The chefs at BLK SHP @ Intuition will be cooking up crab, crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes and dishing it out on the brewery's rooftop. 5-7:30 PM. $25.

June 4 Black Sheep will be having a rooftop pork dinner, Porchetta 'Bout It. The event will feature house charcuterie, smoked thomasville tomme, smoked pork rillettes, porchetta sliders, pig ear sliders and house smoked honey ham. Accompanying all that pink meat will be house made sangria and Intuition beer or get a glass of wine or a cocktail—on happy hour all night. 6-9 PM. $65.

The next Secret Supper Club will take place the June 7 at the Cummer Cafe. Secret Supper Club is an exclusive dining series gathering Jacksonville’s talented chefs and curious foodies alike to celebrate the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Featuring a multi-course tasting menu and drink pairing, fused with elements of mystery and excitement, Secret Suppers are true one-of-a-kind dining experiences. 6-8 PM. $50.

Join local instagrammer @NateDoesFood June 16 at Plantology Juice Bar & Cafe for Nate Does Vegan Tacos. Crafted with a plant based philosophy, the all organic menu features house made activated charcoal tortillas with coconut lime cauliflower topped with a cilantro slaw and house made beet tortilla with black beans, sweet potato, pickled jalapeños, and a lime cream sauce. 6:30-8 PM. $32.

This summer, Rue Saint-Marc hosts a series of cookouts, each held in the restaurant’s parking lot and highlighting a different cuisine. The June 24 Cochon Cookout focuses on slow-roasted pork, and upcoming events will feature French West Indies barbecue, local seafood and Moroccan street food. Typically closed on Sundays, this is Rue’s way to bring a little fun that last day of the weekend. Noon-4 PM. $40.