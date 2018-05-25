Selfie Cam: Great Chefs of St. Augustine IV

More than 150 guests gathered for the fourth annual Great Chefs of St. Augustine Thursday, May 24 at The River House in St. Augustine. Attendees were treated to the Jax Mag Selfie Booth during the Cocktail Shakeoff where two mix masters went head-to-head: Prohibition Kitchen with The Blushing Violent and Conch House with the Watermelon Mojito. A four-course dinner was served, each course with two dueling plates. In the end, Team Mainland won for the second year in a row. Proceeds benefited the St. Augustine offices of Catholic Charities.