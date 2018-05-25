Top Menu

Jax is Rad '90s Anniversary Party

Jax is Rad '90s Anniversary Party

Events

Remember the '90s? Songs like “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice and “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls were on repeat, and who could forget the fashion? Well, it’s all coming back at Jax is Rad one-year anniversary with a '90s themed bash.

It’s a chance to get creative and sport your best '90s gear while listening to some major throwback tunes by DJ Two Wolves and artists Gov Club and Michael Cronin. There will be live screen printing for Jax is Rad shirts as well as artwork on display by local artists.

Join in May 25 at Second Floor (1037 Park Street) in Jacksonville. 7 PM to midnight.

