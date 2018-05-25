Jacksonville Honors Veterans at the Jacksonville National Cemetery

The Missing In America Project (MIAP) is a non-profit corporation working in nearly all 50 states to locate, identify and inter lost cremains of American veterans. The Jacksonville National Cemetery recently worked with the MIAP in coordinating the traditional flag placing at grave sites of our nation’s veterans. Volunteers from the Jacksonville community promptly began covering various sections of the cemetery as mini flags were handed out for each gravestone. As the sun beamed down on each citizen, the support from the community shined bright as each grave was honored by all. Click here for more information on The Missing In America Project.

An official City of Jacksonville Memorial Day celebration to honor Jacksonville's fallen heroes will take place Monday, May 28, at the Veterans Memorial Wall Downtown.A pre-ceremony will begin at 8 AM, with music presented by The 13th Army Band and Jacksonville Children's Chorus.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 AM. The Veterans Memorial Wall is located between EverBank Field and the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, 1145 East Adams Street.