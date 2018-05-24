The Best Way to Experience the Jacksonville Jazz Festival At Night

Thousands of Jaxons attend the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in May every year. And every year, Jazz Fest After Dark keeps most of those people Downtown late into the evening. Thousands of Jaxons attend the Jacksonville Jazz Festival in May every year. And every year, Jazz Fest After Dark keeps most of those people Downtown late into the evening.

Jazz Fest After Dark keeps the vibe going as Downtown Jacksonville’s notorious nightlife gets jazzed up for some extra jams. This year, twelve official venues will host more than 20 live acts the first two nights of the jazz fest (May 25 and 26). As Jazz Fest comes to a close, Jazz After Dark begins, with free entry to all venues with the exception of a $10 cover charge at Breezy Jazz Club.