Selfie Cam: Jacksonville Magazine Fashion Project

More than 300 guests and 100 staff attended the third annual Jacksonville Magazine Fashion Project Friday, May 18 at WJCT Studios. VIPs received early entry and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine provided by Mermosa. Guests were treated to a dozen pop-up shops, light bites from Black Sheep, wine samples from Cooper's Hawk, two bars sponsored by Manifest Distillery, a Global Diamonds Blinky Ring raffle and raffle by the evening's beneficiary the Jacksonville Humane Society. 25 local models and 25 designers competed for best of the best. The winning model was Danielle Oyewole and winning designer was Kathleen Balbona.

