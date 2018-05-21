Learn to cook at the farmers market

Top Menu

St. Augustine’s Saturday-morning farmers market, cooking class//by Katharine Pazder

A handful of flavorful additions are on tap at St. Augustine’s Saturday-morning farmers market. Among them is a free, once-monthly cooking class, held the fourth weekend of each month by host Amy Rupert Secol, a chef and holistic nutrition educator. Secol’s demonstrations highlight dishes made from farm-fresh ingredients found throughout the market, and offer tips by those who often feel overwhelmed shopping outside a typical grocery store. “My intention is to showcase easy dishes made with market ingredients that are created in the moment,” she says. The next demonstration is held May 26.

