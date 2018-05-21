The Chris Thomas Band at Grape & Grain Exchange

// by Stephanie Wolff

San Marco's Grape & Grain Exchange is known for their well-crafted cocktails and walls of spirits, but beyond the bar in the front is the parlour in the back with its own wood-lined bar and stage featuring local jazz and acoustic artists. Taking the stage Wednesday, May 23 is The Chris Thomas Band. Their motto, "Sinatra to Soul, that's how we Roll," emphasizes the fact that the band is up to playing just about anything from Motown to top hits. While shows at Grape & Grain are usually free, The Chris Thomas band is expected to produce a much higher turn-out. Tickets are $15 online at 904tix.com or $20 at the door. Seating is limited to 60 people. 8-11 PM.