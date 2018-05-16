Secret Supper Club • Happy Grilled Cheese, Manifest Distilling & Good Dough

Secret Supper Club is an exclusive dining series gathering Jacksonville’s talented chefs and curious foodies alike to celebrate the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Featuring a multi-course tasting menu and drink pairing, fused with elements of mystery and excitement, Secret Suppers are true one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

May's Secret Supper Club features three Best in Jax winners: Happy Grilled Cheese will be dishing out their famous gooey delights at Manifest Distilling, who will be mixing cocktails with their hand-crafted spirits and Good Dough will provide the sweet touch of dessert. What exactly will they be serving? Well, that's just part of the secret. May 22, 6-8 PM. $40.