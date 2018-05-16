// Photos by Residential Photography Solutions

They say beautiful architecture and rich history are why people first visit the Springfield Historic District. That may be true, but it’s the sense of community that causes so many to choose to stay. For one weekend a year, visitors have an opportunity to enjoy the unique character and quirks of the neighborhood by exploring some of the beautiful homes that pepper its tree-shaded streets. The 40th annual Historic Springfield Tour of Homes takes place May 19 and 20, hosted by Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR).

Purchase your tickets by May 17th and receive a $5 discount per ticket. The early bird special is only $15. Tickets can be purchased online at 904tix.com. They also can be purchased on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, for $20 at the Tour’s starting location, 1501 North Main Street. SPAR members with a valid membership receive an additional discount off each ticket purchased.

Each year a Bike Tour is held in conjunction with the Home Tour. Residents know the best way to experience the charm of Springfield is by foot or by bicycle. The 2018 ride is led by Leigh Burnett of e2ride Bike Tours. Leigh provides guided bicycle tours of Jacksonville’s most historic neighborhoods and is intimately familiar with the sights and history of Springfield. There is no extra charge to participate in the bike tour—if you bring your own bicycle. A regular Home Tour ticket is all that’s required. To reserve a bicycle and equipment, call (904) 945-1571 or visit e2ride.com. The bike tour departs from 1501 N. Main St. on Saturday, May 19 at 1 PM. It takes approximately three hours to visit all the homes and highlights along the way.