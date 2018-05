Wine Down

The shelf life of an opened bottle of wine averages about five days, but Repour Winesaver keeps wine fresh for months after the cork has been popped. It’s inserted like any other wine stopper, but works to absorb oxygen. It removes the air floating around in the bottle and even the bit that’s dissolved in the wine, bringing the level of oxygen down below 0.05 percent. This leaves little to spoil the fermented beverage, meaning it can be enjoyed time and time again.