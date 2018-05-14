Best Residential Spaces of 2018

We highlight stunning Northeast Florida homes in nearly every edition of Jacksonville Magazine, so narrowing down our favorite rooms is no small feat. But as is our annual tradition, we’ve rounded up a few of the living spaces that have given us, and our readers, serious interior envy these last 12 months. Make yourself at home.

Most Fashionable Living Area »

As living rooms go, this one (in a 1923 Avondale Colonial) somehow manages to marry comfort and style. In other words, the Stephanie Jarvis-designed space is ideal for everything from undertaking a Netflix binge to enjoying drinks with friends. Leather and chrome seats play off the amber-colored lighting fixture, and a linen sofa provides a casual element. The coffee table—topped with a stack of books, an orchid, and a few sculptural accessories—is expertly styled, but doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Best Place to Curl Up With a Good Book »

This St. Johns Avenue home (owned by Lindsey and Shawn Brooks and featured in our Spring 2018 edition of Home) beckons guests with a chic mix of iron furniture, a natural jute rug, and a splash of greenery. The porch ceiling is painted “Haint Blue” to keep evil spirits away—an old Southern tradition.

Best Place to Party »

Floor-to-ceiling wood paneling (sourced from the Appalachicola River) offers a buttoned-up take on the traditional fish camp. Dubbed “The Outpost” by owners Debbie and Kevin English—and featured in a Fall 2017 edition—­the room sits in a building adjacent to the main house, and faces the Intracoastal.

Best Place to Host a Dinner Party »

What was once a bland, beige-yellow living area was transformed to a cofortable and spacious sage-green dining room in the Avondale home of Kay and Michael Fellows. The home was first featured in our August 2017 issue and designed by Troy Spurlin interiors.

Best Way to Bring the Outdoors, In »

This glassed-in conservatory provides a greenhouse-like space in which to entertain guests or sip a morning cup of coffee. It’s got a lot of history, too—the grand Fernandina Historic District 1876 residence was built by Josiah Prescott, on land granted by Ulysses Grant. The home, owned by Dawn Tiura and Steve Gustafson, was profiled in our December 2017 issue (when it was decorated for the holiday season).

Dream Kitchen »

In March 2018, we showcased a kitchen that would probably make any culinarian happy. Alison and Chris Sieburg’s kitchen (in their home on the banks of the St. Johns River) includes a working pantry, California island covered in a slab of Cambria quartz, and plenty of colorful accents. The gray tile backsplash provides a fun departure from standard white subway tile.

Best Use of Vintage Furnishings »

This home—featured in the Historic Springfield Tour of Homes in May—was once a grocery store, until Steve and Lane Manis transformed it into their dream home. Today, it pays homage to its history with vintage touches that veer more modern than retro. The living room is a mix of neutrals and pops of color with upholstered, floral-print chairs providing contrast to a patterned, beige sofa.