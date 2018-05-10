5 Things to Do In Jax This Month

» 1 «

Be the first to bring the giant snail god home, fill a hive with nectar, or execute a triple assassination of the enemy Queen. That’s the plot of Killer Queen, a rare arcade game that pits two teams of five against one another. The game is currently available in just a handful of U.S. locations—including Jacksonville’s Keg & Coin. The cost to play (for ten people) is eight quarters but, even if you aren’t a gamer, it’s entertaining to watch. Keg & Coin hosts a Killer Queen tournament June 2, with teams from as far away as New York coming to compete.

Attending a John Denver concert is not a possibility these days—though the next best thing is pretty darn close. Rocky Mountain High: A Tribute to John Denver (May 14-15) has sold out in years past so, this year, the Alhambra added a second performance. Dinner, the show and parking are $65 as part of Alhambra’s After Dark series. “Country Roads,” anyone?

Five renovated, century old residences, two new builds, and one commercial-to-residential loft renovation make up this year’s Historic Springfield Tour of Homes, May 19 and 20. While the real draw might be the architecture, each home is styled with a mix of vintage and modern decor—so there’s plenty of interior inspiration to be found. $15.

Dad isn’t always an easy one to shop for, though there are plenty of options at The Makery’s first-ever Man Market, a shopping event that brings together local makers with an emphasis on gifts guys will enjoy. Expect beard oil, hand-tooled leather goods, food from Black Sheep Restaurant, and plenty of craft beer. Tickets are $5 and the event takes place June 2, 2-8 PM at Intuition Ale Works.

There’s a lot of adventure to be had in one’s own backyard. That’s the idea behind Jacksonville Magazine’s Explorer’s Club, which takes a handful of guests on guided excursions to interesting locales in and around the First Coast—historic sites, wild animal sanctuaries, and the like. Tickets are limited, and the first event is set for May 19, in Jekyll Island for an exclusive tour of the historic district and three exquisite winter cottages once owned by Gilded Age tycoons. $60.