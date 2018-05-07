Low carb, gluten free pizza?

When counting carbs or avoiding gluten, it can be difficult to satisfy a craving for pizza. Vinny’s Italian Restaurant (14185 Beach Blvd.) has created the Proteinza, a low-carb, high-protein version of the cheesy handheld cuisine. Meant as a replacement for a standard crust, the base is comprised of shredded chicken breast, creating a thin, crunchy pizza with only 13 grams of carbs, 344 calories and 54 grams of protein. Once it’s garnished with all the toppings, it tastes almost like a traditional pie—and that’s amoré.