Mom works hard taking care of the family every day of the year—it's only fair to treat her an extravagant brunch on one of those days. To help families out when it comes to planning something special we've complied a list of everyone in town pulling out all the stops with their Mother's Day brunch: Jacksonville

Atlantic Beach

Brunch 10 AM-1 PM, Dinner 1-8 PM

Azurea rolls out a special Mother's Day menu with brunch dishes including thick sliced brioche french toast, shrimp & grits with nueske bacon and English pea risotto. Dinner selections include coriander dusted Hawaiian sea bass and wild Alaskan salmon. Prices vary.

San Marco

9 AM-3 PM

bb's Mother's Day brunch will include dishes such as beet cured deviled eggs, crab cakes, oysters, salmon salad and a main lobster roll. Finish off the meal with an exclusive Mother's Day cocktail—and whatever you do don't forget to choose one of their massive pieces of cake for dessert. Prices vary.

Julington Creek

11 AM or 1 PM

Enjoy endless mimosas along with a buffet spread with salads, seafood such as sushi, salmon tartar and mahi-mahi, prime rib, ham, french toast, eggs Benedict and, of course, assorted desserts. $59 per person, $15 for children under ten.

Southside

Brunch 11 AM-2 PM, Dinner 5-9 PM

Join Chef Dennis Chan at Blue Bamboo for an Asian comfort food filled Mother's Day. Brunch will include favorite menu items plus breakfast additions and dinner will feature meal specials. Finish off the meal with Blue Bamboo's signature dessert, mandarin orange cake. Prices vary.

Avondale

10:30 AM-2:30 PM

Indulge in oysters, mussels and other seafood dishes at The Blue Fish's Mother's Day brunch. Signature dishes include the fresh catch, with options to be prepared a variety of ways, Mother Grenamyer's jambalaya and black and white sesame tuna. Prices vary.

Town Center

10 AM-3 PM

Enjoy a three course meal with options including lobster frittata, bone-in dry aged New York strip with fried egg and pan seared salmon. Kids can nosh on mac n' cheese or french toast, while mom indulges in endless mimosas and flourless chocolate expresso cake. $49, children $15.

Jacksonville Beach

10 AM-2 PM

For a buffet with ocean views there's Casa Marina, which will be serving up assorted breakfast dishes, seafood and desserts, along with a prime rib carving station and an omelet station. $29.95 per person, ages five to 10 years $14.48, under five years no charge.

Atlantic Beach

9 AM-2 PM

Give Mother's Day an Irish spin with brunch at Culhane's. Specials include baked goods from Cinotti's, half-off bloody Mary bar and mega mimosas. From 1-3 PM entertainment for the kiddos will be present with a clown and face painter. Prices vary.

Town Center

10 AM-2:30 PM

Moxie will be setting out a Mother's Day buffet featuring a New York strip carving station, omelet station and brunch favorites including ham, smoked salmon, chicken + waffles and house-made pork sausage. Compliment the meal with a bloody Mary, bottomless mimosas or hand-crafted cocktail. $35 per adult, $14 for children ages five through twelve, children four and under eat free.

Downtown

11 AM-3 PM

For lovers of both art and food there's NOLA MOCA, reservations to their Mother's Day brunch includes entree to the galleries along with their buffet spread with fresh salads, pastries, hot small bites and a variety of entrees. $25 adults, $8 children.

Atlantic Beach

11 AM-3 PM

Indulge in bottomless mimosas accompanied by offerings such as crab cake Benedict, lobster sliders, lox and eggs or an all-American breakfast with eggs, bacon, country sausage or ham with home fries, stone ground grits and toast. Prices vary.

St. Augustine

Brunch 11 AM-2:30 PM, Dinner 5-9 PM

The Reef puts out a spread every Sunday, and Mother's Day is no exception. Their buffet includes a carving station, fresh omelets, eggs Benedict prepared to order, crab legs and pastries and desserts. $39.95, children 12 and under $15.00.

Jacksonville Beach

Brunch 9 AM-3 PM, Dinner 3-9 PM

Celebrate Mother's Day with a taste of the Pacific Rim. Brunch includes a three course meal with options including a lobster and shrimp omelet, misoyaki butterfish and hand craved filet mignon. Brunch is $44 per person; dinner prices vary; children $15.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

11:30 AM until 3 PM

Brunch includes a champagne toast along with a buffet featuring a seafood station, action stations with fresh salads, omelets and eggs Benedict, fresh pasta, sushi, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and house-made pastries. $125 per adult and $25 per child ages 5 to 12, inclusive.

The Ritz-Carlton will also be hosting a Mommy & Me Tea, Saturday, May 12 at 11:30 AM. Inspired by Lilly Pulitzer, the event includes petite sandwiches, sweets and photography. $65 per guest ages six and up, $25 ages five and under.

Southside

Brunch 9 AM-2 PM, Sip n' Shop 10 AM-2 PM

Wicked Barley will be dishing out favorites from their Sunday brunch menu along with bottomless mead or cider "mosas." Beyond brunch a sip n' shop will be taking place out in the beer garden featuring local vendors such as Alleycakes, Creative Grain Studio and The Little Flower Bunch. Prices vary.