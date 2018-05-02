The Jumbo Shrimp are taking promotions to the next level

Hey, Jumbo Shrimp marketing team, you guys okay? We’re thinking they might have eaten too many of those one-pound burger pies before this season’s promotional night brainstorming sesh. In addition to some of the usual themed games—Star Wars Night, Princess Day—the team has some bizarre (yet amazing-sounding) events lined up this year. Here are some of our favorites:

________________________________________________________________________________________

“We will show our gratitude for Jacksonville-area folding tables that provide quality surfaces to work, party and eat on,” according to the Jumbo Shrimp website. Activities include folding table-related games and “ an exclusive interview with a folding table that survived a Bills fan jumping on it during the Jags’ 10-3 victory over the Bills.”

________________________________________________________________________________________

The Meme Nights series kicks off with Maggie Goldenberger, the Ermahgerd Girl (you know, with the braces and the Goosebumps books), who throws out the first pitch and meets with fans.

________________________________________________________________________________________

As Seen on TV Night

July 12

The Jumbo Shrimp salute some of the classic As Seen On TV products, with the night’s games featuring items like the ShamWow and the Slap Chop. A Shake Weight contest—with a $500 prize—is the most rattling, though.

________________________________________________________________________________________

“Tonight we are raising awareness and encouraging the driving public to become more acquainted with the turn signals in their car.” The first 500 fans through the gates will get a free turn signal “in hopes of, one day, finding a cure for turn signal neglect.”