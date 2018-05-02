Top Menu

How to protect a beach house from the elements

How to protect a beach house from the elements

// by Andy Moser 

Living by the beach has its perks, but beach houses face unique challenges such as salt spray corrosion, humidity and intense ultraviolet light—all of which can be damaging to a home. Hardware manufacturer INOX allows homeowners to combat the harmful effects of salty air and direct light with a line of hardware and door locks layered in CeraMax, a ceramic coating that can withstand even the harshest coastal conditions. The coating protects against salt spray in the air and lasts 85 times longer than stainless steel. It can hold off high levels of humidity and face ultraviolet light for up to 5,750 hours before a new coating needs to be applied.­

