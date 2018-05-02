Manifest Distilling Fernetifest • Bottle release party



Fernet, an amaro, has held popularity in places like Italy and Argentina for years, but only recently surfaced to trend in the States. The dark, bitter spirit is a digestif and has a myth of medical properties (many claim it doesn't cause hangovers and, on the contrary, calms the stomach). It's been nicknamed the "bartenders handshake" as it's become a common shift drink or complimentary shot handed to friends.

Manifest Distilling has crafted their own fernet, Fernet Manifesto, following traditional methods but personalizing the recipe using local herbs and botanicals. To celebrate the distillery only release they will be holding a celebration, Fernetifest, May 4 & 5. The event will comprise of live music, food trucks and cocktail bars featuring a handful of local bartenders mixing their own fernet inspired drinks. Fernetifest will be free and open to the public, although a VIP event will be held beforehand giving attendees the chance to sample ten different varieties of fernet, including Fernet Manifesto.