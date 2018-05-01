Which home improvement projects are worth it?

// by Melody Taylor

Do you love the charm of your older home but hate the dated wallcoverings or other-era flooring? If so, you’re not alone. Home renovation projects have meant booming business for contractors and lenders alike in recent years. In fact, Americans are predicted to spend roughly $340 billion on home improvements and repairs in 2018—a 7.5 percent increase from estimated 2017 spending, according to a new report released by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University.

But with an average renovation price tag in the tens of thousands of dollars per project, how can you maximize your home improvement budget while still saving money and bringing in a return on your investment?

The short answer is that home renovations can take years to show a return on investment—but they can still help give a home an edge over comparably valued residences if the renovation is done right, says Nick Mouhourtis, merchant lending manager for Jax Federal Credit Union.

“[Home improvement shows] have given the impression that if you invest $30,000 in a home improvement project, the value of your home will go up by $50,000. You might get a modest return, but it won’t be dollar for dollar. The purpose of a home improvement project is for your enjoyment of your home,” he says. “If you’re replacing something that’s in disrepair, that’s one thing, but if you’re doing a kitchen remodel because your kitchen is a little dated and you want to bring it up to the current style, you’re not going to get a dollar-for- dollar return on that.”

If your heart is set on an updated kitchen, a custom swimming pool, an addition, or any number of other home renovation projects, “it’s important to begin with a budget and a plan,” says Katrina Hosea, president of BeeTree Homes—a Jacksonville one-stop home renovation design and contracting firm. Hosea recommends setting a budget before requesting estimates from contractors, and then hiring the best contractor that you can afford while making prudent and wise decisions throughout the process.

Mouhourtis recommends obtaining three distinct quotes and researching potential contractors before making any commitments. Along with Better Business Bureau listings, search browser reviews and home contractor review sites, he recommends checking myfloridalicense.com to ensure that contractor licenses are valid and free of grievances.

“If you’re putting in a swimming pool and you have a friend or family member who also put in a pool and had a positive experience, that’s probably about as good of a vetting process as you can get,” he says.

Once you’ve nailed down a project and a contractor, it’s time to finalize your budget and funding. If you plan to take out a loan, Mouhourtis says there are two primary options: a home equity loan, or a non-equity loan—also called a home improvement loan.

With a home equity loan, you’ll typically receive a lower interest rate and more flexible repayment terms of up to 15 years, but the closing process may take longer since the lender will need to not only evaluate your creditworthiness and debt ratios, but also complete appraisals and title searches. And it’s critical to realize that you’ll be signing away the equity in your home until the loan is paid in full.

A home improvement loan is a great option if you don’t have equity in your home or simply don’t want to use your home’s equity as collateral. However, credit qualifications are more stringent, interest rates tend to be a bit higher, and repayment terms are typically shorter, often resulting in higher payments.

Mouhourtis says that banks typically provide basic counseling to help borrowers make choices that are right for their individual budgets and circumstances.

“There are times when someone might be doing an inappropriate project, where maybe the scope doesn’t fit the type of home they’re in, or they’re trying to spend $100,000 on a backyard makeover for a home that’s worth $80,000. It’s subjective, but we try to look out to a certain degree and provide counseling,” he says.

After funding, a contractor and a general design concept are in place, next comes the fun task of choosing specific design elements from layout to colors and fixtures—and it’s often best to opt for neutrals and time-tested products when considering resale.

“We all pretty much follow the same patterns. We get up, we shower, we eat breakfast, we come home, we let the dog out, we eat dinner—we have these basic needs, and you’ll want to make sure your home functions with how you want to live in it,” Hosea says. “It’s really important that the renovation flows with the house and makes sense. Form you can change, but function you have to live with.”