Cultivate • May Events

5.6 Mommy & Me Floral Crown Class
Mothers and Daughters come together to wildly create floral crowns. Sarah Boyce, from Wild Thistle, will teach us how to create something fun and beautiful to wear. Dee and Bo Photography will be there to capture the moments between you and your daughter. Enjoy free prints emailed separately. Drinks and snacks provided. Come get creative with your girls and get wild. Children 6 and up welcome. Mother and daughter purchase one ticket, $65. 1-3 PM.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
5.10 Watercolor Wonder
In this journal making and watercolor basics class you will make your own simple sew journal, learn some watercolor basics and come up with journaling ideas to begin to fill your journal. The ticket price includes all materials such as paints, brush and your handmade journal that you may take home so you can continue your creative adventure. Discover the fun and creative connection a sketchbook/journaling practice brings to everyday life. Participants must be 12 or older; if under 16 they must be accompanied by an adult. $65. 6:30-8:30 PM.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
5.12 Beginner's Cooking: Spring Cookies
Elisabeth Creel is a Pampered Chef Consultant who has been teaching cooking and baking classes for over 10 years. This is a beginner’s hands-on instruction workshop where you will learn how to cut out flower inspired shapes from tasty sugar cookie dough, prepare and dye royal icing to decorate cookies and decorate baked cookies using various easy design techniques. All baked cookies and supplies are provided—just bring your apron. You will be decorating at least a dozen cookies to take home with you. This workshop is ideal for participants at least 15 years of age and older. $45. 1-3 PM.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
5.17 Urban Rabbit Husbandry
Kaila Throne will cover different breeds of rabbits, what to look for and questions to ask before purchasing one; types of rabbits homes and which type suits which situation best, what you can grow in your garden to feed them to avoid buying commercial or to use as little as possible; types of natural remedies and preventatives for their health; the benefits of their manure; how to properly sex them, when it's safe to breed them and how to do it correctly and why their meat is one of the healthiest, sustainable and environmentally friendly out of all livestock. $20. 6:30-8 PM.
__________________________________________________________________________________________