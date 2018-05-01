Cultivate • May Events

Mothers and Daughters come together to wildly create floral crowns. Sarah Boyce, from Wild Thistle, will teach us how to create something fun and beautiful to wear. Dee and Bo Photography will be there to capture the moments between you and your daughter. Enjoy free prints emailed separately. Drinks and snacks provided. Come get creative with your girls and get wild. Children 6 and up welcome. Mother and daughter purchase one ticket, $65. 1-3 PM.

In this journal making and watercolor basics class you will make your own simple sew journal, learn some watercolor basics and come up with journaling ideas to begin to fill your journal. The ticket price includes all materials such as paints, brush and your handmade journal that you may take home so you can continue your creative adventure. Discover the fun and creative connection a sketchbook/journaling practice brings to everyday life. Participants must be 12 or older; if under 16 they must be accompanied by an adult. $65. 6:30-8:30 PM.

