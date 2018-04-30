Want a Jaguars player to be your waiter at a steakhouse?

// by Katharine Pazder

Jerseys and playbooks are swapped for aprons and checkbooks as Jacksonville Jaguars players become waiters for a night at the 17th annual Medicine and Miracles Celebrity Dinner. The May 15 event, held at Morton’s The Steakhouse, is hosted by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise funds and awareness for pediatric programs at UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. In addition to dinner, attendees can expect a silent auction and awards for Most Amusing, Clumsiest Waiter, Best Service and Tip Ticket Champion. Auction at 5:30, dinner at 6:30. Tickets are $2,000 for an eight-person table and celebrity waiter.