Recipe: Dancing Prawns

by Executive Chef Montakran Schofield, Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine // photo by Agnes Lopez

Ingredients:

10 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 medium shallots

4 cloves garlic

10 dry red chilies

1/4 c. tamarind concentrate

1 c. water

3/4 c. palm sugar

1/4 c. cane sugar

1/2 T. salt

1/2 T. fish sauce

Cilantro sprigs for garnish

Procedure:

  1. Heat 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a pan heated to 350 degrees.
  2. Thinly slice the garlic cloves into medallions.
  3. Thinly slice the shallots into ribbons.
  4. Fry the garlic, shallots and the dry chili until crispy, but not blackened.
  5. Strain out the oil onto a towel and set aromatics aside to dry. (It is important to remove all traces of garlic from the oil.)
  6. In a saucepan, bring the water, palm sugar, cane sugar, salt, and fish sauce to a simmer, stirring often.
  7. Simmer until thick (approximately 5-8 minutes).
  8. In another pan, cook shrimp until done (roughly 2 minutes).
  9. Plate the dish by building a bed of shallots and garlic, placing shrimp on top, and then drizzling with sauce. Lay a single cilantro leaf and a chili on each shrimp for garnish.

Serves two ✸

