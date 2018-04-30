Recipe: Dancing Prawns

by Executive Chef Montakran Schofield, Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine // photo by Agnes Lopez
Ingredients:
10 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 medium shallots
4 cloves garlic
10 dry red chilies
1/4 c. tamarind concentrate
1 c. water
3/4 c. palm sugar
1/4 c. cane sugar
1/2 T. salt
1/2 T. fish sauce
Cilantro sprigs for garnish
Procedure:
- Heat 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a pan heated to 350 degrees.
- Thinly slice the garlic cloves into medallions.
- Thinly slice the shallots into ribbons.
- Fry the garlic, shallots and the dry chili until crispy, but not blackened.
- Strain out the oil onto a towel and set aromatics aside to dry. (It is important to remove all traces of garlic from the oil.)
- In a saucepan, bring the water, palm sugar, cane sugar, salt, and fish sauce to a simmer, stirring often.
- Simmer until thick (approximately 5-8 minutes).
- In another pan, cook shrimp until done (roughly 2 minutes).
- Plate the dish by building a bed of shallots and garlic, placing shrimp on top, and then drizzling with sauce. Lay a single cilantro leaf and a chili on each shrimp for garnish.
Serves two ✸