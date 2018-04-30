Peek inside golfer Billy Horshel's renovated estate

// images by Jessie Preza

Bright colors, glam fixtures and subtle nods to the sea

inject youth and personality into golfer Billy Horschel’s Ponte Vedra home

Most top-tier professional athletes likely don’t trouble themselves with paint swatches, blueprints, or selecting the perfect slab of marble. But Ponte Vedra resident Billy Horschel—the Ralph Lauren-sponsored, 2014 FedExCup Champion golfer—wanted his house to be perfect. He and wife Brittany already lived in Ponte Vedra’s gated Plantation neighborhood. But they were looking for a larger space, one where they could raise their growing family. They found it just down the street, in a larger home in the same neighborhood. The problem? It wasn’t up to par.

"Billy had his eye on this house for a while,” says Brittany. The couple’s first house was only a short walk away, but Billy, a self-described “real estate hobbyist,” was always on the lookout for a larger space, one better suited for a growing family. “This house had been on the market for a while, and it was a really good location.” Brittany initially wanted to tear the home down and build from scratch—but Billy had other ideas. “I talked her into renovating it, pretty much all the way down to the studs,” he says. “I thought the house was laid out well already. The big thing with me was adding what we needed.”

What the couple needed, it turned out, was a comfortable space that felt both youthful and homey. “Obviously I travel a lot and when I come home I don’t really want to go out to dinner or to other people’s houses because I’ve been gone for weeks at a time,” says Billy. After purchasing the home in 2014, it underwent a year-and-a-half of renovations.

A theater room with plush leather couches provides an area where friends and family can watch movies or football games. The addition of two cabanas (steps from the back door) allows out-of-town guests a sense of privacy. Add an updated kitchen, master bathroom complete with steam shower and a roughly 800-square-foot-gym and Horschel rarely has to leave when he’s in town.

The couple moved into the home in June 2016. “Billy had more of an opinion on the structure of the house. I came in and had more of an opinion on the design. I wanted chandeliers, bright colors, that kind of thing,” says Brittany. A variety of light fixtures add drama to the home, though arguably the biggest statement comes via the nine jellyfish chandeliers (by Currey & Co.) hanging at various lengths from the family room ceiling.

“If she could, she would have a chandelier in every room,” says Billy. “I mean, we have two in the master bathroom.” Billy was less opinionated on the furniture and accessories used in the home, though he was partial to certain colors. “I don’t like dark colors,” says Billy. “I like things to be really bright and light. We wanted a little beach flair to it—talking to Brigetta [Dawes Lamsback, the interior designer], we sort of settled on a Coastal-Clean style.”

Lamsback calls the project “a dream,” due to the Horschels’ willingness to experiment with a variety of color and texture. “We did something special in every single room,” she says. Nearly all of the furnishings came from the designer’s suppliers, though there are local touches sprinkled throughout (most of the art, for instance, came from Stellers Gallery). “Not many people would let you go to this level and trust you like this. Brittany was such an integral part of helping select everything in the house. They’re a young couple and we wanted to bring that element in and kind of funk it up a bit. They’re a fun couple—they should have a fun house.”

Nearly everything in the home is new, save for a few family heirlooms, like a mirror that was passed down from Brittany’s grandparents. “It has a lot of secrets to tell,” she says. It currently hangs in the hallway outside of the master bedroom. As for souvenirs from Billy’s career, those are few and far between, as well. “I don’t like keeping my trophies out, but we came to an agreement where they are more out of the way. I don’t want people coming in and seeing them right away.” The trophies are on display in a built-in shelf in the living room.

The four white tees and 1936 quarter he’s known to carry in his pocket while on the course (a superstition) are stored in a pouch in his golf bag. There are, however, a few nods to the couples’ alma mater (the University of Florida). A guest bedroom upstairs is accessorized with orange and blue pillows. A half-bathroom connected to the gym is wallpapered in orange, faux alligator skin and a custom-made, high-gloss vanity supplies the complementary blue. “It was so important to me that we used authentic Gator colors,” says Lamsback. Hours of internet research turned up few results but she eventually turned to an unlikely source: the maintenance department at UF. “The man who answered said, ‘Well hold on one second and I’ll go look at the paint can.’ So we were able to use the exact shade of blue in that bathroom.”

It’s small attention to detail that makes a big impact—one the couple appreciates every day they spend in the house. “I love that whenever I take someone on a tour of the house,” muses Brittany, “each room has something special about it—a small detail, or unique feature, that sets it apart.” ✶

MASTER BATHROOM “I’m home most of the time with the girls, so I think my favorite room is anywhere with a bit of privacy,” Brittany laughs. “Our master bathroom and the fitness room are places I can kind of get away for some ‘me’ time.” Everything here is custom, from the tile work (via Traditions in Tile) to the fixtures.

DINING ROOM “Not many guys are going to let you do amethyst linen chairs in their dining room, but Billy was all on board,” says Brigetta Dawes Lamsback, the interior designer. “I had the drapes custom-made locally and the rug kind of ties everything together.” The china cabinet proved to be more of a challenge, mainly because the large space required a wide piece of furniture. The designer found a solution in three matching cabinets, lined side-by-side to mimic one piece.

THEATRE “We had zero room for error in here,” says Lamsback. “We had custom chairs made and it worked out perfectly to the inch. At one point we thought they might not be able to fit through the door, but they did. They feel like butter.”

LIVING ROOM “There was a fireplace here already but it wasn’t special,” says Lamsback. She and Brittany worked together to change that, customizing it to a more modern look. The “mirror” hanging above the mantle is actually a television. “We wanted a tv in here, but we didn’t want it to look like a tv,” says Brittany.

KITCHEN The couple spends most of their time in the family room and the kitchen. “Brittany cooks a lot,” says Billy. “She’s a good cook and very adventurous.” Still, the couple isn’t restrictive when it comes to diet. “It’s kind of anything goes around here,” says Brittany. “We overall eat healthy—moderation is key.”

FITNESS ROOM An approximately 800-square-foot gym sits above the two guest cabanas. “I like working out without any distractions, so when we had the option of adding a second floor to the cabanas, it was vital that the space become the workout room,” says Billy. When he’s not training with a pro at TPC Sawgrass, Horschel completes his workouts in the home gym, the design and construction of which proved to be one of the renovation’s biggest challenges. “We had to ensure that the structure would support the weight of the equipment in the room,” he recalls. “One of the machines was 1,600 pounds and the dumbbells alone are another 1,500 pounds—so it had to be built with an additional support structure.”

GUEST CABANAS The cabanas were a feature the couple added. Two guest bedrooms sit adjacent to the pool, just a short walk from the back door, providing privacy both for guests and the couple in the main house. “My parents [who live in Melbourne, Florida] are here a lot,” says Billy. “So we wanted them to be able to have their own space.” “We used the bed from Billy and Brittany’s previous house in one of the guest bedrooms,” says Lamsback, “but everything else is new.” The wallpaper in one of the cabana bathrooms is a textured batik print, which the designer says “is very coastal without it being in your face.”