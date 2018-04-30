The Graduate | John Delaney on his time as UNF president

Words by Virginia Chamlee // photo by Agnes Lopez

After 15 years, John Delaney is graduating from college—in the proverbial sense, that is. Having become the University of North Florida’s fifth president in 2003, he’s overseen a campus of more than 16,000 students, 600 faculty and 1,000 staff. As of May 31, he’ll be moving on, leaving behind a tremendous legacy and having spearheaded a host of changes.

It’s the end of a chapter—but not a retirement. Delaney will join both the Rogers Towers law firm and The Fiorentino Group consultants. But even with change on the horizon, he remains focused on leaving the university a better place than he found it.

“It’s bittersweet,” Delaney muses during an April interview in his office. “I love the place. I love the way it looks and feels, from the buildings to the landscaping.” Over the course of his tenure, he has helped reshape the campus in both an aesthetic, as well as academic, sense.

“We’ve really transformed it physically, but we’ve increased diversity by about 50% and ratcheted up the admissions standards, as well,” he says. Today, the average incoming student has a 4.27 GPA and a 1271 SAT.

Student life has improved, as well. “We realized that to get students to stay and want to come here, student activities were important.” Enter the award-winning student union, which has become the hub of the campus since opening in 2009; a revamped fitness center; improved housing; and a forthcoming arena renovation. “When I got here, there were 2,000 students living on campus. Now it’s about 4,000.”

As for the goals he never saw accomplished—well, there are a few. “I always wanted to get Greek housing on campus,” he admits. “By and large, those students see higher grade point averages and tend to give back or be engaged as alumni.”

Academics is a third career for Delaney, who spent ten years in the courthouse, as Chief Assistant State Attorney under Ed Austin and as General Counsel of the City of Jacksonville. He transitioned into politics, serving as Mayor of Jacksonville from 1995 until 2003. So, can we expect to see Delaney in office again? He admits he’s been approached about running for office and declined. The notion of living in Washington, DC (or even Tallahassee), far from family, isn’t enticing. But things could always change, he notes. “Well, they do say, ‘Never say never.’ ”