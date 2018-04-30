Blue Jay Listening Room May Lineup

Raised in North Florida, where gospel and soul music lay as thick as the hot, humid air, Kevin Maines brings a youthful vibrancy to the classic southern R&B/Soul legacy. From deep and dirty Duane Allman-esque slide guitar rockers to sweet gospel-inspired falsetto singing, Kevin Maines doesn’t just play in the southern soul traditions, he consumes and then gives them back bursting with his own unique twist. $20

Personal, aggressive lyricism melodized amidst introspective moments and emotional responses marks singer-songwriter-musician Jacob Hudson’s sound. Thoughtful and honest, his recent album’s easeful vocals offer a narrative centered on the futility of human activity. As it relates to romantic relationships, this theme is found most notably in the title track and “Scenery Is All That Changes.” Rhythmic and ambient, It All Repeats’ well-balanced delicate and grand composition allows listeners the space to simply enjoy and/or deeply contemplate. $15

Tony Lucca, Jay Nash and Matt Duke—three well traveled and celebrated singer-songwriters, each with their own unique approach to music and storytelling join together in this band, to form a fourth entity that is defined not only by rare and unparalleled vocal harmonies and musical alchemy, but also by a resonant collective narrative that has cultivated a devoted following. $30

The Self-Claimed “prince of pop-soul” is a newcomer to the R&B scene; showing the promise of becoming a timeless icon among the millennial generation of artists. This Preacher's Kid from Camilla has been making moves as an indie artist for years: debuting as a gospel artist at age 15; then under the name T.J. Miller The Bridge. Now, a full-grown man with a full-grown sound, Miller has emerged with a new identity as a fearless artist that embodies truth, freedom, power, sensuality, and a light of life that is sure to set any stage ablaze. $15

Larry Fleet and Phillip White met In January on Country Music Superstar Jake Owen’s tour bus and struck up a friendship and collaboration right away. Fleet and White spent that weekend writing and performing with Owen and realizing they had so much in common that they had to figure out a way to work together. The two share a love for all things honest and roots driven when it comes to their music and promise leave their audience with a musical memory they’ll never forget. $25

After years of touring & searching for the perfect new place to call home, the two of us recently purchased our first house together in the quirky small desert town of Truth or Consequences, NM! While we will still be touring extensively & returning to Florida often, it is time to start a new chapter. $20-$30 *SCHEDULE | 3 PM early show doors open, 4 PM show begins. 6:30 PM VIP doors open, 7 PM VIP Listening Party, 8 PM general admission doors open, 9 PM show begins.

Bradford Loomis marries grit and melody to dig to the roots of American folklore and speak of the raw reality of the human condition with passion. His stories span several lifetimes of relatable emotions; bitterness & loss, deep longing & regret, enduring hope & love, elation & joy. $20

5. 18 Rachel McGoye Album Release Show

Rachel McGoye just released her latest single, "Into Your Heart," accompanied by her first-ever music video. Stroking heart strings as she usually does with her harmonies, vocals and lyrics, her return to her southern roots of Florida is apparent in her laid back folk/rock vibe of 'Into Your Heart'. $15

American singer/songwriter Kyle Jennings arrived on the music scene in 2004 when his album “Shine” was released on Dark Horse Records Nashville. Out of the box Jennings music made an aggressive first impression likely due to cross-genre rock influences such as Journey, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. A gritty mix of Americana, rock, folk, and blues influences and a deep-rooted traditional country stronghold have always been characteristic of Jennings musical style. $25 *21+

Hymn for Her have been busy touring across the country and abroad over the past few years, injecting juiced-up backwoods country blues with a dose of desert rock psychedelia that has been described as “Hell’s Angels meets the Amish,” and “Hillbillies with electronics opening Pandora’s Box." $20

