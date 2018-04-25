A Springfield couple gives an old commerical building new life

by Katharine Pazder // photos by Residential Photography Solutions

Perhaps no house in Springfield holds as much history as this unique dwelling at 1448 North Liberty St. Now home to Steve and Lane Manis, the former commercial building has housed a grocery store, bike and TV repair shop, a dry cleaner, barbershop and the Greenland Cemetery sales office since 1928. In the ‘90s there was an attempt to turn it into offices for non-profits and the headquarters for the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers, but in 2009 the Manises came along ready to renovate their way into their dream home.

“We wanted the advantages of living Downtown, lots of square footage at reasonable prices, brick exteriors, and the historic ambiance of a vintage structure. However, we also wanted a one-story home,” says Lane. “We were drawn to the strong and diverse community that we found in the people of Springfield.”

Major renovations were needed to transform the brick building into a home for the Manises. They needed to remove all the residue, dirt and graffiti from the interior and exterior, the storefront glass and interior framing from previous owners. Their long list of renovations included a new roof, window framing, plumbing, columns and drywall.

“We were pleased that a vast majority of the heart pine ceiling joists were intact even after years of neglect and exposure to the elements,” Steve says. “We both came up with the idea one morning to set the ‘front wall’ back and create a front porch. We worked with Historic Preservation Commission to preserve the historic façade while still converting the commercial building to residential usage.”

The finished product was Steve and Lane’s Springfield dream home. The décor has a mid-century modern style, though West African and Asian artifacts from Steve’s father’s collection dot the house. The couple can often be found enjoying their porch, riding bikes and attending neighborhood dinners and creek cleanups.

The front door is custom-made from Sapele Mahogany in a Modern-meets-Craftsman style. The building’s front facade was pushed back to create a front porch.

The ceiling in the living room is lined with the home’s original heart pine ceiling joists, which were taken down, cleaned and sealed to preserve their original texture and color. The mid-century modern furniture in the living room is part of Lane’s collection, and the three sections of carved wooden door originate from Nigeria.

Many of the columns and beams in the kitchen are part of the original building’s structure; wicker fish traps decorate the kitchen’s tall IKEA cabinets. Overlooking the den are a Thai spinning wheel and puppet heads from Ceylon.

To regain the look of the original three-wythe brick in the master bedroom, plaster had to be chipped off and the wall was soda blasted.

This house is the featured home on the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council's 40th annual Tour of Homes, taking place May 19 and 20. Get your tickets now on 904TIX.com.