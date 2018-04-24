Best Thrift Stores in Jacksonville

Believe it or not, there’s a slew of second-hand treasures to be found in our neck of the woods, from North Florida to South Georgia. The antique malls, thrift shops and estate sales littering the region are rife with designer furniture, original art, and even vintage fashions—for those willing to endure the hunt, that is.

Shoppers could wander the aisles at Avonlea for hours and still not see everything on offer. More than 200 antique dealers have booths stocked with 18th Century pine dressers, collectible China and Hollywood Regency-style décor. Bonus: Full Circle Eatery, tucked in the back left corner of the mall, serves as a respite from antiquing—with heaping slices of sweet potato cake and refreshments, to boot. 8101 Philips Hwy. "Girl with Earrings" original painting, $175

If it’s cabinetry, countertops, or appliances you’re after, you’ll find it in one of the area Re:Stores, a home for donations made to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Local residents tend to offload housewares to Re:Store when they’re undergoing home renovations, so you’ll also find lighting fixtures, furniture and even the occasional range hood or high-end bath tub. Three locations in Northeast Florida

Owner Anna Kovalenko takes periodic buying trips throughout the year and it shows in her expertly curated inventory. Here, mid-century French light fixtures mingle with handmade Persian rugs and beaded handbags take residence on brass vanities. Good Eye also carries a selection of locally made books and greeting cards, making it a one-stop-shop for any gift-buying needs. 3651 Park St.

For five years, That Poor Girl called a 200-square-foot, alley-like space in Riverside home. In October, though, the shop packed up and moved to larger digs on Beach Boulevard. For years, the focus was on clothing from the 1960s and ‘70s—novelty sweaters, vintage bathing suits and the like. Now, the shop has expanded a bit to include Persian rugs, mid-century light fixtures and vintage artwork. 3120 Beach Blvd.

Near the corner of Park and King in Riverside sits Southern Crossing, a 5,000-square-foot shop brimming with treasures. It’s worth stopping in on a regular basis, as vendors here do a good job of keeping their booths fresh with new items (and they often upload photos of their newest merchandise to the mall’s Facebook page). 2718 Park St.

Shoppers generally have to exert some patience when shopping at Salvation Army, which is almost always packed to the brim. Stores tend to have a hefty collection of furniture, from couches and armoires to patio sets, as well as dozens of racks of clothes. The housewares section is a good place to stop, too—particularly for those looking for vases, plates and wine glasses. Four locations in Northeast Florida. Hand-Painted Italian Plates, $12

Tucked near a busy intersection on Blanding Boulevard, Orange Tree would be easy to pass by. Once inside, however, shoppers will find a jewel box-like space full of well-maintained antiques, from folk art paintings to vintage china. 1949 Blanding Blvd.

Eco Relics is a hoarder’s dream, full of old doors, signs, slabs of lumber, and pretty much anything else an HGTV fanatic could hope to stumble across. It’s more than just a store, though—even those who come away empty-handed leave with plenty of stories to tell, as the place offers such a hodge-podge of interesting antiquities: a 20-foot long bar from a tavern in Fernandina, for instance, or sets of old, Roman-style columns. There’s also an on-site woodshop, where craftsmen can build virtually anything from the vast selection of architectural salvage, reclaimed lumber and slabs. 106 Stockton St.

Jacksonville is home to some two dozen locations of Goodwill which means there’s a store in pretty much every neighborhood in North Florida (and the rest of the country, if you happen to be traveling). Those who visit often enough have turned up some pretty impressive finds. A few years back, an 81-year-old South Carolina man bought a $3 Flemish painting that was later sold for $190,000 at auction. The chances of finding a priceless work of art on the Goodwill shelves are slim, but the store remains a stellar resource for furniture, clothing, and home accessories. 23 locations in Jacksonville. Brutalist Brass Sculpture, $7

Among the 80 booths and 13,000 square feet, there are plenty of treasures to be found. And at The Antique Market, pretty much every booth is beautifully arranged (which makes treasure-hunting a little easier). There’s loads of antique jewelry, as well as a rotating selection of lighting, art and pottery. Be sure to check out The Consignment Barn next door, The Antique Market’s sister shop and home to consignment antique and contemporary furniture and housewares (it’s consistently frequented by area interior designers and collectors alike). 5107 San Jose Blvd.

Last year, Fans & Stoves uprooted from its long-time Five Points digs to a new location just down the street. Still, it hasn’t lost any of its luster. Vintage typewriters, washboards and luggage make for interesting conversation pieces, while there are also more practical items, like local art, garden stools and chandeliers. 800 Lomax St. Karl Lagerfeld Necklace, $12

Rusted advertises itself as a shop geared toward “lovers of all things old, rusted, and repurposed.” It’s a humble slogan, one that belies one-of-a-kind finds like primitive chests and farmhouse-style armoires. Rusted also hosts periodic workshops and classes, for those interested in creating chalkboard art or learning more about vintage cameras and radios. 1523 San Marco Blvd.

At first glance, Bayard Antique Village looks like a small subdivision of cottages — which, in a way, it is, though no one lives in the homes. Instead, each house is its own antique shop, with 17 individual shops in all. The real draw here are the collectibles, which run the gamut from vintage embroidery to Breyer model horses. 12561 Philips Hwy.

A day of shopping in the boutiques of Five Points wouldn’t be complete without a stop into 5 Points Antiques, whose merchandise is perfectly fitting of its neighborhood surroundings. There are plenty of the standard antique mall finds to be had (old trunks, vintage Coke bottles) but there’s also just plain weird stuff, like a taxidermied rat wearing a Supergirl costume. One man’s trash, right? 2718 Park St. Colorful Head, $12

Not everything is old at this Jacksonville Beach boutique, but there’s plenty of vintage mixed in with the local art and furnishings. The vast majority of the selection here is beachy, so expect shabby chic dining room tables, seashell jewelry and weathered pieces of driftwood. 228 4th Ave. S.

It’s called “Out There” because it’s, well, pretty far out there for those of us who live in Jacksonville—technically in St. Augustine, in fact. But the drive to this sprawling antique mall is worth it, thanks to a selection of quilts, globes, busts, vases, old dolls, deer heads and, well, pretty much everything else under the sun. 6410 US-1

At this enormous store on Beach Boulevard, shoppers navigate through racks of clothing and a maze of furniture which could include an old piano or an eight-person conference table. Even better is that sales support the AngelAID Foundation, which benefits children who are in life-threatening situations or suffer from a life-threatening disease. Bonus: AngelAID’s warehouse, a bit farther west on Beach Boulevard, hosts periodic estate sales, which are packed with high-end merchandise. 8595 Beach Blvd.

It’s not in Jacksonville, but Brunswick’s Hello Goodbuy thrift store is full of hidden gems—from vintage furniture to brass figurines and even the occasional piece of designer clothing. A recent trip turned up a full bedroom set of 1970s Henredon furniture—each piece priced just under $100. 1523 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA

Saturdays & Sundays, 9 AM-5 PM, 614 Pecan Park Rd. The largest flea market in Jacksonville, Pecan Park showcases more than 750 storefronts offering both antique and new wares. It’s called a flea market for a reason, of course, so patrons can expect to sift through some junk. But a trip to the flea will occasionally yield treasures like mahogany armoires and vintage gas station signage. Plus, haggling over prices is generally encouraged.

Every fourth Sunday, 934 Edgewood Ave. S. Held in a Murray Hill parking lot next to the eponymous coffee shop, The Vagabond Flea is a well-curated and tightly-edited market featuring local artists and makers, as well as upcyclers and antique sellers. It’s a nighttime, outdoor event, so dogs are welcome (and food trucks are usually on stand-by).

THE ART OF THE FIND

For those who are unfamiliar with antiques, it can be difficult to determine whether something is actually old and valuable or just a cheap copy. Susan Scaff, owner of Another Memory Appraisals and Estate Sales, offers her tips on the best way to determine whether an item is an original, or a reproduction.

CAST IRON

“Reproductions will have open seams and rough surfaces, and the features won’t be as pronounced as the original, nor will the paint,” says Scaff. If it’s old, it will be faded in the appropriate places.

GLASS

It’s pretty easy to spot real glass, but more difficult to determine whether it’s damaged. “Run your fingers around the rims to check for chips or cracks,” she says. “Also, a black light will show any fine cracks or repairs that may be invisible to the eyes and fingers.”

ARTWORK

Unless you’re at a very fine antique store, don’t be afraid to use your fingers. “Feel the surface to find out if it is an original or print on canvas,” says Scaff. “The paint should be thick enough for you to feel it. Prints on canvas will be mostly smooth but are sometimes embellished with some paint strokes here and there to try and fool you.”

FURNITURE

To determine if a piece is the real deal, Scaff says to check for “married” pieces. “This is when a carpenter puts two pieces of furniture together to make them appear as an original. One example is a bookshelf top or chest placed on top of a secretary—the top piece is from one period and the bottom is from another. Or, they might be made from different types of wood but stained to match. They didn’t start out life together… thus, the marriage.” Look at the back of a piece of furniture—is the patina the same on the entire piece? Is the hardware the same throughout? “Does it seem off? Does the piece flow correctly?” says Scaff. “Trust your instincts.”