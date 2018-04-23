Tin Can Photo Lounge: Jacksonville Lantern Parade 2018

Severe weather earlier in the month forced us to reschedule–but the inaugural Jacksonville Lantern Parade presented by Vystar Credit Union couldn't be stopped! Over 2,000 attendees gather for the inaugural event. The parade route stretched along the Northbank Riverwalk, extending from the Riverside Arts Market under Fuller-Warren Bridge to Hogan Street. There were three opportunities along the parade route to make some memories including the Tin Can Photo Lounge which was stationed at the end point at The Jacksonville Landing.