The Makery • May Events

Looking for something interesting do? The Makery has your back with events that are a step up from arts and crafts, providing a creative outlet and a chance to do something fun in various neighborhoods around town.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

5.2 Happiness Workshop at Intuition Ale Works

The Happiness Method is a fun, upbeat development workshop, led by Brad Showalter and Cre8Life. It is focused on happiness from the perspective of core values, fulfillment and purpose.The workshop includes self-inquiry, partner work, group shares and a large-scale group exercise. It's intended for all types of learners—audio, visual, tactile and kinesthetic—resulting in deep thought and play. Come experience laughter, connection and fun. Leave with three to four personal core values and a deeper understanding of how these play an integral role in your happiness and fulfillment. 6:30-8:30 PM. $30. ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 5.3 DIY Mala Necklace at Inguz Thoughts become words. Words become actions. Actions become reality. Join us for an evening of mala making with Arabella: Curated + Cultured. Attendees will receive everything you need to create their own mala necklace and will be able to partake in a discussion on using malas as a tool for meditation and intention settings. 6:30-8:30 PM. $50.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

5.8 Gyatoku Printing Class at Southern Swells Brewing Co.

Learn the history and culture the ancient Japanese art of Gyotaku. This will be a hands-on art class where each participant will leave with an original Gyatoku print. Artists can select from three different lifelike rubber fish or a small real octopus. After the print is complete, additional details can be added such as seaweed or Japanese lettering. 6:30-8:30 PM. $30.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

5.24 Sun Kissed for Summer at Momni Boutique