The Makery VIP Studio Night and Spring Market

Over 250 guests gathered for The Makery VIP Studio Night on Friday, April 13 at Space 42 in Riverside. Guests were treated to small bites, a cash bar, live music, glassblowing with Burnt Glassworks, welding with Main Made, Cat Scratch Ceramics throwing clay, DeVoe Design mono-printing and tons of other Makers doing their thing.

The following two days (April 14-15) saw hundreds of creative minds come through the Spring Maker's Market which hosted dozens of local makers including Nicole Made This, Cottonwood Concepts, DeVoe Designs, Main Made Studios, Garland by Grace, Tangled, Little Mae Sunshine, Fishlips Paper + Fabric, Urban Pigtails and The Tipsy Gardener.