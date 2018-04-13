///photos by Sue Root Photography and Agnes Lopez

Town Hall One Year Anniversary Party will be Monday, April 16 from 4:30-6 PM, celebrating 360 days of successful community food and drink. Patrons can expect complimentary wine and apps including sweet pea hummus, smoked shrimp dip and a grilled cheese that puts the typical American variety to shame with fontina, prosciutto and black truffle butter.

While most saw much change in the past year, Town Hall didn't have to make many alternations. "The concept is exactly the same as when we rolled it out, although we did fine tune and refine certain things," says owner and marketing director Sarah Marie Johnston. Major changes include the addition of outdoor seating, offered event space and, of course, seasonal menu changes.

"One year is a fun milestone to be able to celebrate and we want to take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate with the community," Johnston says. "We held it on a Monday because we thought it would be a good way to kick off the week."

After mingling at the anniversary party in the front move onto dinner in the back and— don't forget Mondays mean half-priced bottles of wine. While the event is free registration is recommended so Town Hall knows how many to expect.