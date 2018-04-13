Top Menu

Main Menu

Selfie Cam: IIDA Fashion Show

Selfie Cam: IIDA Fashion Show

Party Pics

Over 200 fashionistas attended the North Florida Chapter of IIDA's 13th biennial Cocktail Couture Wednesday, April 11 at the beautiful Ellie's Garden. Twelve teams of four use items such as upholstery fabric, vinyl flooring, carpet, countertop laminate, lighting, tile, wood and more to create extravagant looks for the runway. This year’s theme was “Fashion Forte,” which means each garment created must have been inspired by a genre of music, with awards given for the “loudest” piece and the people’s choice, among others. Proceeds from the show benefited Rethreaded.

 

cultivate jax, home yoga, laurel parrish
Previous Story

Cultivate your home yoga practice

Next Story

RAP Preview VIP Party

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.