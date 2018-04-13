Selfie Cam: IIDA Fashion Show

Over 200 fashionistas attended the North Florida Chapter of IIDA's 13th biennial Cocktail Couture Wednesday, April 11 at the beautiful Ellie's Garden. Twelve teams of four use items such as upholstery fabric, vinyl flooring, carpet, countertop laminate, lighting, tile, wood and more to create extravagant looks for the runway. This year’s theme was “Fashion Forte,” which means each garment created must have been inspired by a genre of music, with awards given for the “loudest” piece and the people’s choice, among others. Proceeds from the show benefited Rethreaded.