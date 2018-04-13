Top Menu

RAP Preview VIP Party

RAP Preview VIP Party

Almost 100 guests toured the “Designer Home” and “Art House” for the RAP (Riverside Avondale Preservation) Home Tour Preview VIP Party Thursday, April 12. The “Designer Home” was an opportunity for partner designers to showcase a different room in the house. The “Art House” showcased artists who belong to the Jacksonville Art Guild organization. Guests enjoyed libations, light bites and live music by Junco Royals. The party precedes the main RAP Home Tour happening April 14-15. Tickets available here.

