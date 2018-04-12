Cultivate your home yoga practice

///Photo by Stephen Wang Practicing yoga at home might seem a bit intimidating, but certified yoga instructor Laurel Parrish is hosting a workshop at Cultivate to leave one well equipped for the task. The workshop will take place over the course of two Sundays, April 15 and April 22 from 9 AM to noon. It will work to break down different elements of yoga, covering safe practices and fundamental techniques such as breathing and meditation.

"Breathing is such a foundational, integral part of yoga that often gets overlooked. Once we lose our breath it's easy to get out of a safe practice. Breath keeps you more in sync with your body, keeps you focused and opens your body in a more intentional way," Parrish says. "I'll go through a couple of different types of breathing practices and a couple of different types of meditation. The goal is to find what works for you, as opposed to emulating everything you’ve seen. Take what speaks to you back home."

The workshop will also include tea, pranayama workshops, spinal warm-ups and peak poses. Attendees will be given yoga blocks to take home.

"I'm super excited to be able to interact with and give back to my home community," says Parrish, a Jacksonville native who spends time in both San Fransico and Hamburg, Germany. "I travel a lot and this is the first time I’m able to give something back here. I’m excited to meet people in the community and create a supportive environment."