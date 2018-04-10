The Long Island Medium sees Jacksonville in her future

// by Kerry Speckman

“Listen, I’m the first one to say what I do is crazy,” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s impossible to communicate with someone who is dead.” Or is it?

Whether or not anyone believes that Caputo, an otherwise typical mother of two from Hicksville, NY, can actually communicate with the dearly departed doesn’t matter much at this point. Her TLC show, Long Island Medium, is in its 11th season. She’s written three best-sellers and has fans around the world. Currently, she’s in the middle of a national tour, “Theresa Caputo live the Experience.”

Caputo had her first experience with “Spirit,” as she calls the sixth sense that connects her with “souls in Heaven,” when she was only four years old. at the time, she was terrified and had no idea how to process the experience. (Fun fact: She’s afraid of the dark to this day and sleeps with a nightlight.) In her 20s, she suffered from debilitating anxiety until she consulted a spiritual healer who told her the anxiety was caused by her attempts to suppress Spirit’s energy. Once she learned how to communicate with Spirit and express messages from the deceased in her own words, she flourished.

“The work that i do is about healing. Everyone wants to know if their loved one is OK. are they at peace?” she says. By sharing very specific details of conversations or thoughts (which sometimes, she says, border on TMI) she couldn’t possibly know or find out, she “validates” Spirit is communicating directly with their deceased loved one through private readings, appearances and during her live shows.

As for the skeptics, Caputo understands and respects their opinions. She also invites them to see her at the T-U Center on April 22.