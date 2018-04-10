Taste The Aperitif Co. cocktails at Manifest or try this recipe at home

The Aperitif Co. is debuting their cocktail caravan and their first round of seasonal drinks at Manifest Distillery Friday, April 13 at 6:30 PM. Their 1950s Shasta camper will be parked outside, newly refurbished and outfitted with all the necessities of any good craft bar. Inside the distillery sample spring inspired libations while grooving to live music from Brenna Erickson and munching on small bites.

The Aperitif Co., a mobile bartending service, came about as a handful of friends were sitting around a table, sharing drinks and a couple of laughs. The idea of a cocktail caravan started out as a fun "what if" conversation, but after some thought, Marie Galke and Maria Conover said, "Why not? Why can't we do this?" They quit their corporate jobs and started playing with recipes.

“We’ve always been interested in craft cocktails—wanting to try and find something unique and coming up with drinks that paired well with dinner. Even if we were just putting tacos on the table it was like what cool margaritas can we make,” says Galke. “The idea behind these craft cocktails, what differentiates them, is stripping them down and perfecting the exact ratios. We make sure the ingredients are good because then the drinks will taste incredible. We also infuse all our own syrups and flavors for the drinks.”

At Manifest, they will be serving a blackberry basil collins, ginger pear Moscow mule, a bloody old-fashioned (with blood oranges), a dirty lemon martini (recipe below), a chocolate mint julep and a classic rum daiquiri. Tickets are $20 and include three drinks, but more libations can be purchased for further indulgence. Proceeds will benefit the Lively And Beautiful Sidewalks fund.

Local sources, such as Manifest, are important to the Aperitif Co., although they always use ingredients that best suite each drink. For those who want to book the caravan for an event, they'll set up a consultation meeting and work to personize the menu to include favorite drinks or flavors and even include custom names. There are various packages to choose from, with options such as beer, wine and cocktails.

"One of the packages is 'locals only'— it's put together with everything we can get our hands on locally and seeing what pairs the best. We break it down with what we have here in the community, and think how can we use this and make the best flavors and come up with cocktails to suit them," says Galke.

Can't wait until Friday to enjoy a stiff drink? The Aperitif Co. has your back and is more than willing to share a recipe to make at home:

Dirty Lemon Martini

2 oz. Manifest Vodka or Gin

1/2 oz. Dolin Dry Vermouth

1/2 oz. Lemon Olive Brine from a jar of Olive My Pickle’s Lemon Stuffed Olives

• • •

Vigorously shake all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker for 10 seconds, strain the liquid into a martini glass, then garnish with a lemon-stuffed olive. Enjoy!