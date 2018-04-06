Selfie Cam: Great Chefs of Jacksonville VIII

More than 130 guests attended the eighth annual Great Chefs of Jacksonville which took place Thursday, March 29 at TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse. During the cocktail hour, guests were treated to two cocktails in the Cocktail Challenge from Flying Iguana and Sidecar. A new twist? Three food trucks including TacoLu, Blazin Azn and Mama's Food, on the back lawn competing for best appetizer. With the ringing of the dinner bells, guests proceeded back inside for a four-course dinner featuring restaurants such as Azurea at Once Ocean Resort, Mezza Restaurant, Coop 303 and TPC Sawgrass. In the end, Jay Mendoza of Azurea took home victory with his Niman Ranch Braised Short Rib. Global Diamonds hosted a Mystery Bracelet Pull where guests had the opportunity to purchase one of several beautiful silver boxes, each containing a bracelet. One lucky guest had the "Winner" label inside and took home a stunning piece of jewelry. Proceeds from the event and silent auction benefited the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.