Fight pediatric cancer by competing in Kate's Kup

Childhood cancer negatively affects many families’ lives, but turn the disease on its head and find a positive impact by participating in Kate’s Kup, a triples tennis tournament, and raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Kate’s Kup is part of the Kate Amato Foundation, founded to honor a life lost to pediatric cancer and dedicated to finding safer, more effective treatments.

The event will take place April 14 at the Oak Bridge Club at Sawgrass. Participation for a triples team is $600 and includes tournament play, admission to the VIP Kickoff Party, swag bag and a generous donation. Awards will be given to the tournament champions, second place, best team costume and top fundraising team.

Beyond the tournament, players and spectators can enjoy food trucks, ice cream, face painting and games. Advance spectator tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids.

The night before the event kickoff the festivities at the VIP Party at 3 Palms Grille. Nosh on small bites and sip on beverages while participating in silent and live auctions, a raffle and listening to The Band Be Easy. $75 in advance, $85 at the door.