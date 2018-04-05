Four Can't-Miss Food Events in April

Party of the Decades 2018

APRIL 13: Break out the poodle skirts and disco pants for a blast from the past. The Party of the Decades travels through time with food, drinks, music and a costume contest. The basic ticket gets you in the 1950s room, but upgrades include the ‘70s room and an all-access pass to the ‘90s. Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Starts at $35. 6:30-10:30 PM.

Vegan Party in the Garden

APRIL 15: The Zen Butcher Company celebrates its one year anniversary with a familyfriendly garden party. The owner of Eat Your Yard Jax opens his farm for a day of yoga, plant-based education and a fivecourse vegan meal punctuated with farm fresh ingredients. If the day seems a little long, tickets are available for individual activities. $70. 9 AM-8 PM.

Secret Supper Club

APRIL 17: The Secret Supper Club is headed to Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails for its fourth exclusive dinner this year. Come prepared for a full course meal and drinks to go with, but expect a couple of surprises. No Secret Supper is ever the same. $50. 6-8 PM. 904tix.com

Great Chefs of St. Augustine

MAY 24: Top chefs battle it out to be the king (or queen) of the culinary scene in St. Augustine while diners sit back, relax and chow down. All proceeds from the event benefit Catholic Charities to help fight hunger. $150. 6-10 PM. 904tix.com