Have fun for a good cause at these six April fundraisers

// by Andy Moser

4/13

Kate’s Kup Kickoff Party

Join the Kate Amato Foundation for an 18+ kickoff party to the Kate’s Kup Triples Tennis Tourney. The event includes food, drinks, live music and more to benefit pediatric cancer research. $75 in advance, $85 at the door. Ponte Vedra Beach. 904TIX.com

4/14

Kate’s Kup Triples Tennis Tournament

If you can swing it, sign up with two of your friends to participate in the triples tennis tournament. Tournament play is $600, while advance spectator tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Ponte Vedra Beach. 904TIX.com

4/21

Comedy for Critters

Extend a helping hand to Friends of Jacksonville Animals—a group which has been aiding local shelter animals for a decade—by attending a Mad Cowford improv comedy show and silent auction. Wear orange to get a free raffle ticket. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Hotel Indigo, Deerwood Park. 904TIX.com

4/21

Katie Ride for Life

Grab your bikes and head out to Amelia Island for the 14th annual Katie Ride for Life. Cycle through a variety of courses ranging from 18 to 63 miles to help bring awareness to organ donation while supporting the Katie Caples Foundation’s organ donor education program. A walk and fun run are also available. $50 and a $125 fundraising requirement for cycling, $50 and a $50 fundraising requirement for the walk and fun run. Atlantic Rec Center, Amelia Island. katiecaples.org

4/28

Feeding the Future

This fourth annual fundraiser promotes youth access to proper nutrition. Enjoy food from JaxDiner chef Pete Smith and live music. $25-$50. Abundant Harvests Farm, 8599 Smokey Rd., Glen St. Mary.

5/18

Jacksonville Magazine Fashion Project

The third annual Jacksonville Magazine Fashion Project pairs Northeast Florida models and designers to create one-of-a-kind runway looks and concludes with the awarding a cover photo shoot and fashion layout within the pages of Jax Mag. $40. WJCT Studios. 904TIX.com