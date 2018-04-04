Residents of Riverside and Avondale say they love living in the historic neighborhoods for their charm, beauty and sense of community. Visitors flock to the area for many of the same reasons. At the 44th annual Riverside Avondale Preservation Spring Tour of Homes on April 14 and 15, those visitors—some history buffs, some interior design aficionados—are offered the chance to explore some of the century-old structures as well as inviting restaurants and quirky shops that make these neighborhoods so unique.

Purchase your tickets online at 904TIX.com or pick them up at any ticketed stop either day of the tour at $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Tickets purchased by March 31 are eligible for the early bird special: only $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Join RAP at riversideavondale.org.

Bike Tour

Those who prefer to enjoy the tour via two wheels can participate in the Riverside Avondale Tour of Homes Bike Tour, led by historian Jean Grimsley of Riverside Avondale Preservation. Grimsley will share her extensive knowledge of the neighborhood during the roughly three-hour ride, making stops at several of the Home Tour's featured residences, and highlighting significant landmarks along the way. Participation in the ride is free, but a Home Tour ticket is required to enter the residences. The bike ride departs from ZenCog Bicycle Company (883 Stockton Street) on Saturday, April 14 at 10 AM.

VIP Party

The RAP Home Tour Design Preview VIP Party will take place on Thursday April 12, 2018, from 6 until 10 PM. This year's Preview Party theme is The Great Gatsby—come dressed to impress! This party is an opportunity to get a sneak peek at showcased interior designers, reserve specialty items and mingle with the tour house homeowners and other VIPs. This ticket price includes food and beverage, as well as one Home Tour ticket. $75-$140

Ticket Sale Locations

Avondale

• Design Additions 3569 St. Johns Ave.

• Berkshire Hathaway 3627 St. Johns Ave.

Fairfax

• Phillips Garden Store 4234 Herschel St.

• Watson Realty Office 4194 San Juan Ave.

Five Points

• Five Points Vintage 1046 Park St.

• Riverside Arts Market 715 Riverside Ave., Saturdays in April

Park & King

• Southern Crossing Antique Mall 2718 Park St.

• Riverside Liquors 1251 King St.

• Home Tour headquarters 2623 Herschel St., Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM

Stockton

• Bold Bean Coffee Roasters—All three locations

869 Stockton St.

2400. S. 3rd Street Jax Beach

1905 Hendricks Ave.