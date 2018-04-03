This is not your typical fashion show

// photo by Crystal Bos Photography

Some of the most unusual gowns created by Jacksonville designers are unveiled biennially at Cocktail Couture, a fashion show presented by the North Florida Chapter of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA). Twelve teams of four use items such as upholstery fabric, vinyl flooring, carpet, countertop laminate, lighting, tile, wood and more to create extravagant looks for the runway. The participants, however, are not your typical fashion designers.

“Some teams are all interior designers. Some teams have a mix of architects, engineers, general contractors, sub contractors or product reps,” says IIDA North Florida VP of events Emi Chavez-Miller. “Some of the materials sourced are virgin, most are probably recycled or have some recycled component.”

This year’s theme is “Fashion Forte,” which means each garment created must be inspired by a genre of music, with awards given for the “loudest” (Get it? Forte?) piece and the people’s choice, among others. Proceeds from the show benefit Rethreaded. See it April 11 at Ellie’s Garden in Jacksonville.