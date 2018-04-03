Never cry while cutting an onion again

// by Andy Moser

Innovation has brought us self-driving cars, robots and cures for previously incurable diseases. Now, the world’s collective genius has created something beyond our wildest dreams: tearless onions.

Sunions, as they’re branded, are 30 years in the making and allow cooks to cut into an onion without shedding a single tear. They’re grown via a crossbreeding program at farms in Nevada and Washington, and contain volatile compounds that decrease over time rather than increase (traditional onions release a compound upon being cut, irritating the human eye).

Though they aren’t yet harvested in Florida, Sunions are now available at select Publix grocery stores throughout Jacksonville.