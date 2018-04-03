Top Menu

Main Menu

Never cry while cutting an onion again

Never cry while cutting an onion again

Food and Wine

// by Andy Moser

Innovation has brought us self-driving cars, robots and cures for previously incurable diseases. Now, the world’s collective genius has created something beyond our wildest dreams: tearless onions.

Sunions, as they’re branded, are 30 years in the making and allow cooks to cut into an onion without shedding a single tear. They’re grown via a crossbreeding program at farms in Nevada and Washington, and contain volatile compounds that decrease over time rather than increase (traditional onions release a compound upon being cut, irritating the human eye).

Though they aren’t yet harvested in Florida, Sunions are now available at select Publix grocery stores throughout Jacksonville.

Previous Story

This is not your typical fashion show

RAP Home Tour 2018
Next Story

44th Annual Riverside Avondale Preservation Spring Tour ...

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.