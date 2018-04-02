The Makery | April Events

Top Menu

Create something this month at one of The Makery events happening around town.

 The Makery, watercolor class4.5 Watercolor Basics with M.B. Brantley

Join M.B. Brantley at Cultivate for a watercolor class correlating with her 'Women of Color' series. All supplies—plus wine—will be included. 6:30-8:30 PM. $40

The Makery, Chalkboard Lettering, Jacksonville Art events 4.10 Chalkboard Lettering 101

Local calligrapher Lizz Chester will cover the basics of chalkboard lettering at Main & Sixth in historic Springfield. Each student will receive a Chalkboard lettering kit. 6:30-8:30 PM.

4.13 The Makery's VIP Open Studio Night

Kick off the spring Makery at Space 42 with the Open Studio, featuring glassblowing with Burnt Glassworks, welding with Main Made, Cat Scratch Ceramics throwing clay, DeVoe Design mono-printing and many other Makers. VIP tickets include a drink, small bites, live music and preview of the spring market. 6:30-10 PM. $35

4.14 -15 The Makery Spring Maker's Market 2018

The Makery Spring Market is a curated event at Space 42 where independent Makers, designers, creative entrepreneurs and the community gather and inspire one another. The event features Make+Take workshops, 101 demonstrations, music, food and drink. 4 PM. $5

The Makery, cheese making class4.25 Cheese Making with BlueBird Growers

Join BlueBird Growers at Intuition Ale Works and learn to make a handful of cheeses at home. 6:30-8:30 PM.

4.26 Modern Embroidery

Enjoy a brew at SouthernSwells while Robin of Urban Pigtails instructs on the ins and outs of modern embroidery. Learn basic hand embroidery stitches, how to set up and choose materials and how to use a pattern. Materials will be provided. 6:30-8:30 PM. $35

 

