The Makery | April Events

Create something this month at one of The Makery events happening around town.

Join M.B. Brantley at Cultivate for a watercolor class correlating with her 'Women of Color' series. All supplies—plus wine—will be included. 6:30-8:30 PM. $40

Local calligrapher Lizz Chester will cover the basics of chalkboard lettering at Main & Sixth in historic Springfield. Each student will receive a Chalkboard lettering kit. 6:30-8:30 PM.

Kick off the spring Makery at Space 42 with the Open Studio, featuring glassblowing with Burnt Glassworks, welding with Main Made, Cat Scratch Ceramics throwing clay, DeVoe Design mono-printing and many other Makers. VIP tickets include a drink, small bites, live music and preview of the spring market. 6:30-10 PM. $35

The Makery Spring Market is a curated event at Space 42 where independent Makers, designers, creative entrepreneurs and the community gather and inspire one another. The event features Make+Take workshops, 101 demonstrations, music, food and drink. 4 PM. $5

Join BlueBird Growers at Intuition Ale Works and learn to make a handful of cheeses at home. 6:30-8:30 PM.

Enjoy a brew at SouthernSwells while Robin of Urban Pigtails instructs on the ins and outs of modern embroidery. Learn basic hand embroidery stitches, how to set up and choose materials and how to use a pattern. Materials will be provided. 6:30-8:30 PM. $35