How to set up an irrigation system

Part of having a green thumb is knowing when your plants are thirsty and need to be watered. This quickly becomes more complicated than you'd think as one can both under and over water their plants. An easy way to overcome this challenge and ensure regular watering is to set up an irrigation system, even in a small garden nestled in your yard.

Watering your plants using a hose or watering can might seem like an easier option, but Man in Overalls Nathine Balentine is teaching an irrigation system class at Cultivate April 7. The class is geared toward women—a handful of ladies specifically requested it.

"Some women just wanted a space where they wouldn’t be judged or have men step in a do it for them," says Baletine. He explains that women have a better long-term effect when it comes to gardening, as opposed to men.

"Women more readily share the skill and knowledge that they gain. They are the avenue to get more people to grow their groceries. If you want the kids to learn and the guys to learn and the ladies to learn then you teach the women."

The irrigation system class will be hands-on, covering the basics of setup using a raised bed built in previous classes, similar to what one might set up in their own yard. 1-3 PM. $15