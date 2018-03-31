Blue Jay Listening Room April Lineup

Underdog Improv will be performing The $#*! Show: 50 percent sketch, 50 percent improv, 100 percent chaos. $5

The Bailsmen perform gypsy jazz and vintage swing. $20

Hawktail combines fiddle, bass, guitar and mandolin creating a folk and bluegrass sound. $30

Fireside Collective seeks to bridge the gap between early folk music, the urban folk revival and the current folk renaissance. $20

Caitlin Mahoney writes of adventure, passion, chaos and love—or as she calls it, the spin—for music that is a mixture of folk, pop and rock. $20

Tina & Her Pony is an indie Appalachian folk duo with cello, ukulele, guitar and harmonies. $20

Both Corey Kilgannon and singer songwriter duo Oh Jeremiah have an indie-folk sound. $20

The Pine Box Dwellers are a swamp rock band from Waycross, Georgia. $20

Forlorn Strangers is an all-acoustic band with a sound based on the roots of American music—heavy bluegrass with elements of blues, jazz, and rock & roll. $20

Walter Parks will put on a show of reimagined southern hymns, spirituals, work songs and the songs they’ve inspired with Bernard Purdie & Vivian Sessoms. $20

The Allman Goldflies Band stems from the friendship of two lifelong musicians, Gary Allman and David Goldflies, who play southern rock music. $30

Tommy Talton is a singer, songwriter and southern rock slide guitarist. $25