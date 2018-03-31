Top Menu

Blue Jay Listening Room April Lineup

Blue Jay Listening Room April Lineup

Events

4.4 The S#*! Show with Underdog Improv

Underdog Improv will be performing The $#*! Show: 50 percent sketch, 50 percent improv, 100 percent chaos. $5

4.5 The Bailsmen

The Bailsmen perform gypsy jazz and vintage swing. $20

4.6 Hawktail

Hawktail combines fiddle, bass, guitar and mandolin creating a folk and bluegrass sound. $30

4.7 Fireside Collective

Fireside Collective seeks to bridge the gap between early folk music, the urban folk revival and the current folk renaissance. $20

4.8 Caitlin Mahoney

Caitlin Mahoney writes of adventure, passion, chaos and love—or as she calls it, the spin—for music that is a mixture of folk, pop and rock. $20

4.11 Tina & Her Pony

Tina & Her Pony is an indie Appalachian folk duo with cello, ukulele, guitar and harmonies. $20

4.12 Corey Kilgannon with Oh Jeremiah

Both Corey Kilgannon and singer songwriter duo Oh Jeremiah have an indie-folk sound. $20

4.13 The Pine Box Dwellers

The Pine Box Dwellers are a swamp rock band from Waycross, Georgia. $20

4.15 Forlorn Strangers

Forlorn Strangers is an all-acoustic band with a sound based on the roots of American music—heavy bluegrass with elements of blues, jazz, and rock & roll. $20

4.22 Walter Parks with Bernard Purdie & Vivian Sessoms

Walter Parks will put on a show of reimagined southern hymns, spirituals, work songs and the songs they’ve inspired with Bernard Purdie & Vivian Sessoms. $20

4.27 The Allman Goldflies Band

The Allman Goldflies Band stems from the friendship of two lifelong musicians, Gary Allman and David Goldflies, who play southern rock music. $30

4.28 Tommy Talton

Tommy Talton is a singer, songwriter and southern rock slide guitarist. $25

 

