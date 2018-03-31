Blue Jay Listening Room April Lineup

4.4 The S#*! Show with Underdog Improv
Underdog Improv will be performing The $#*! Show: 50 percent sketch, 50 percent improv, 100 percent chaos. $5
4.5 The Bailsmen
The Bailsmen perform gypsy jazz and vintage swing. $20
4.6 Hawktail
Hawktail combines fiddle, bass, guitar and mandolin creating a folk and bluegrass sound. $30
4.7 Fireside Collective
Fireside Collective seeks to bridge the gap between early folk music, the urban folk revival and the current folk renaissance. $20
4.8 Caitlin Mahoney
Caitlin Mahoney writes of adventure, passion, chaos and love—or as she calls it, the spin—for music that is a mixture of folk, pop and rock. $20
4.11 Tina & Her Pony
Tina & Her Pony is an indie Appalachian folk duo with cello, ukulele, guitar and harmonies. $20
4.12 Corey Kilgannon with Oh Jeremiah
Both Corey Kilgannon and singer songwriter duo Oh Jeremiah have an indie-folk sound. $20
4.13 The Pine Box Dwellers
The Pine Box Dwellers are a swamp rock band from Waycross, Georgia. $20
4.15 Forlorn Strangers
Forlorn Strangers is an all-acoustic band with a sound based on the roots of American music—heavy bluegrass with elements of blues, jazz, and rock & roll. $20
4.22 Walter Parks with Bernard Purdie & Vivian Sessoms
Walter Parks will put on a show of reimagined southern hymns, spirituals, work songs and the songs they’ve inspired with Bernard Purdie & Vivian Sessoms. $20
4.27 The Allman Goldflies Band
The Allman Goldflies Band stems from the friendship of two lifelong musicians, Gary Allman and David Goldflies, who play southern rock music. $30
4.28 Tommy Talton
Tommy Talton is a singer, songwriter and southern rock slide guitarist. $25