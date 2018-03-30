Peek inside this completely restored Avondale home built in 1910

// photos by Residential Photography Solutions

The stately Colonial Revival style house at 3105 St. Johns Ave. was built in 1910 for Frank Dearing, the grandson of Jacksonville founder Isaiah D. Hart. At the time, according to Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage, St. Johns Avenue was a white shell road and, as Dearing’s daughter Christine recalled, “bands of gypsies” would tether their horses and camp behind the house in what was then a field (and is now the area between Riverside Avenue and Park Street).

Current owners Shawn and Lindsey Brooks purchased the home after reading a Southern Living feature on the area while “searching for a route back to the South from our high rise in Miami.” Shawn, an attorney, and Lindsey, a real estate investor, were looking to put down roots and raise a family in a place that was “walkable, friendly and hospitable.” During the year-and-a-half renovation process, they preserved the home’s original architectural features, including the fabulous wrap-around porch, an enclosed second-story sleeping porch and even a butler’s bell in the dining room.

“We’re very happy we decided to finish the project and can serve as an encouragement to so many young professionals who have interest in investing in the area,” the couple says. “We intend to stay involved in RAP and other local organizations in the hopes of promoting positive change that benefits the economy of the area and the wonderful people who call it home, while preserving the integrity of the architecture that is makes it so uniquely Old Florida.”

The living room’s dentil moulding and diamond-paned windows are original to the home. The tufted chairs were custom-made by a company in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We didn’t have to do much to the fireplaces,” Lindsey says. That’s about the only thing they didn’t have to fix, as when she and her husband bought the home, “it was a dump that hadn’t been lived in for 16 years”

The porch ceiling is painted “Haint Blue” to keep evil spirits away—an old Southern tradition. “The idea is that they won’t cross your porch if the ceiling looks like water,” Lindsey says. “It also keeps wasps from building nests because they think it’s the sky.”

The dining chairs and top of the table were in the house when they bought it. “We thought we were going to have to get rid of the table until a neighbor came over and said, ‘Hey, I’ve had the base to this dining room table for 15 years,’” says Lindsey. “The previous owner gave it to him before she moved out, and he gave it back to us”; The photos in the hall are of one of the family dogs, Emerson, and of the couple’s first home in San Marco.

Lindsey is a big fan of chinoiserie patterns, making it a theme throughout the home, especially in the sun room, which she calls “the lady room."

What was originally a walk-up, unfinished attic is now Shawn’s room. Not pictured is the antique bar shipped from Charlotte. Shawn envisions the room as a speakeasy, and has named it “The Belle and Bear” for the couple’s two dogs.

The kitchen had to be completely gutted in the renovation—think 1960s greens and pinks. The laminate flooring was replaced with marble. “People think I’m crazy to put marble on the floor, but it was one of my must-haves,” Lindsey says.

The master bathroom was also completely re-done, with inspiration from one of the Rockefeller homes in Newport, Rhode Island. The bathroom mirror was picked up at an Avondale estate sale for $30, and the vanity is from Restoration Hardware.

There were hooks already installed and waiting in the location where this porch swing from online retailer Hay Needle now hangs.

3105 St. Johns Ave. is one of the homes featured on the Riverside Avondale Preservation Society's annual Tour of Homes. Get your tickets today on 904tix.com.