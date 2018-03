// by Senee Mobley

It takes up to three days for baker Crystal Israel to create some of the confections at Little Black Box Baked Goods (think from-scratch jams, jellies, and baked goods). Each week a new tempting treat hits the menu and can be sampled in a quaint tasting room (8106 Old Kings Rd.) open Thursday and Friday, 10 AM-2 PM, or found at Riverside Arts Market Saturdays, 10 AM- 3 PM and Palm Valley Farmers Market Tuesdays, 1-5:30 PM.